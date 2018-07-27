Have you been Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

Oh, we hope so, as so much has changed for the famed reality TV veterans in the last 12 months. As you surely know, 2018 marked the KarJenner baby boom since Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all welcomed baby girls.

Regardless, the Kardashians were making major headlines long before all this baby news. Thankfully, the famous family's day-to-day has been well documented for season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

For a closer look at how momager Kris Jenner and her brood's lives have changed, be sure to proceed below!