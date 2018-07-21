Kendall Jenner was by her beau's side on his birthday.

The reality star joined Ben Simmons for a celebration in his honor on Friday night. The basketball pro was turning 22 years old and had all his loved ones around him, including the supermodel.

In videos captured by dinner attendees, one of which was posted by The Shade Room, the star watched on as Simmons was presented with a birthday cake for his special day. After he blew out the candles, she sweetly cuddled up to him to rearrange the cake.