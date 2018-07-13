Once upon a time, Kylie Jenner was just a teenager with an aptitude for makeup and a big dream.

Having "struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own," you know, back when she was still in high school, she keyed in on her love of beauty, feeling she could spin her $29 lip kits, simply a liner and matching lipstick, into a worldwide beauty empire that could rival the likes of Revlon and L'Oréal.

"I want to be as big as the other [cosmetic] brands," she mused to Complex in 2016, not even a year after her first wave of products nearly broke the internet, to borrow a phrase from big sister Kim Kardashian. "It's my dream to be on Forbes."