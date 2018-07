Joe Jonas is reaching out to Demi Lovato.

Hours after news of the pop star's apparent overdose and subsequent hospitalization broke, the former Disney Channel star took to Twitter with a message for his close friend and ex-girlfriend.

"Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now," Jonas wrote. "She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi"

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, former members of the Jonas Brothers and Demi's Camp Rock co-stars, have yet to address Tuesday's shocking update. As of now, Lovato remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. An eyewitness told E! News exclusively that her mother and 16-year-old sister are by her side as she continues receiving treatment.