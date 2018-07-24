Demi Lovato’s Famous Peers Send Love and Support After Possible Overdose

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 2:00 PM

Demi Lovato

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Prayers and well-wishes are flooding in as celebrities learn about Demi Lovato's possible overdose.

According to TMZ, the singer is being treated at a hospital near her Hollywood Hills home after being rushed to the emergency room.

The Los Angeles Police were unable to confirm the identity of the patient, but told E! News they responded to a call of an ambulance overdose around 11:40 a.m. local time.

E! News has also learned that a 25-year-old female patient was transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Already, friends and fans of the pop star are sending their love and support in light of the recent revelations.

Lovato has been open about her struggle with addiction and celebrated six years of sobriety back in March. Most recently, she shared that she had relapsed in her song, "Sober," but thanked her friends, family and fans for their continued support. "To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light," she said in a post to Instagram

