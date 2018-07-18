Well, there it is. When you least expect it, life finds a way to reward us with more Jeff Goldblum.

More than two decades before Chris Pratt both trained and battled dinosaurs on the big screen, Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm mesmerized and perplexed viewers with a now-memed-to-death shirtless scene in the original Jurassic Park film. The European telecommunications company Now TV recently had a 25-foot-long statue replica of the character in all his shirtless glory erected in Potters Fields in front of London's Tower Bridge.

Scores of tourists and locals have flocked to the area to take photos of the glorious art masterpiece, with some sitting in deck chairs in front of it, enjoying the view of Goldblum.

The statue weighs about 330 pounds and was commissioned in honor of the 25th anniversary of the U.K. release of the 1993 movie, which spawned a whole trilogy and the Jurassic World film series, which includes the recently released movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.