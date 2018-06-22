With Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom officially out in theaters, one of the final questions remains: Did the critics dig this dino sequel?

Three years after its 2015 predecessor, Jurassic World, Chris Prattand Bryce Dallas Howard have reunited to save the world's prehistoric inhabitants once again.

The film picks up three years after the first film with the world facing a significant crisis—save the dinosaurs from an impending volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar or let them perish in what some argue is nature's course correction after they were first cloned all that time ago.