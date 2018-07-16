After releasing four portraits from Prince Louis' christening, Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised royal admirers by sharing one more photo of their smiling baby boy.

In the new portrait, the Duchess of Cambridge beams as she holds her third child close. Little Louis is also smiling from ear to ear.

Kensington Palace shared the picture via its official Instagram account on Monday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis," the caption read. "The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do."