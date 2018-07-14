Saturday Savings: Chantel Jeffries' Bralette Is All-Occasion and on Sale

by Delaney George | Sat., Jul. 14, 2018 5:00 AM

ESC: Chantel Jeffries

Chantel Jeffries' Kookai Everyday Bralette is the sexy, summer staple your wardrobe needs.

The star was spotted this week in a gorgeous deep V-neck bralette paired with leather pants and a grey-striped blazer jacket—a knock out look to say the least. The white spaghetti strapped bralette was the perfect color to pair with the dark toned ensemble. 

The lingerie-style bralette may seem like a risqué piece you'd only wear for a special night, but it's actually perfect for a workout, dinner date or day party. Wear it like the socialite with a jacket or kimono. Or, for a sultry twist, simply pair the bralette with summer shorts or wide leg trousers.

No matter the occasion this bra-shirt hybrid is perfect for looking your sexiest this summer.

Ladies Linked to Justin Bieber Through the Years

The best part: The deejay's top is only $25, and if you're looking for a summer hue, the pink version is on sale for $12.50.

Love the look? Shop these sales below. 

Kookai

Chantel's top in pink: Everyday Bralette, Was $25, Now $13

Showpo

Willow Bralette In White, Was $31, Now $12

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve

Bailey V-Neck Bralette, Was $98, Now $24

Out From Under

Rhea Ribbed Bralette Top, $18

 

Gap Body

Bridal Lace Elongated Triangle Bralette, Was $35, Now $20

Forever 21

Plunging Crisscross Seamless Bralette, $10

