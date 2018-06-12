16 Summer Date Night Dresses Under $100

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 4:30 PM
Summer is arguably the sexiest time of year because, hello, you get to show a little more skin than usual.
It also helps that school's out and the office vibe is generally more chill, so you get to reap the benefits by going more casual in the outfit area. But what does that mean for date night? Just because you're in a school's out for summer mentality doesn't mean you still can't look sweet, sexy or anything in between when you're meeting up with your SO at sunset.
You feel us? We have a feeling you'll love these under $100 semi-casual options just as much as we do.
BUY IT: By the Way Ivanna Ruched Sheer Strapless Dress, $66
BUY IT: BP Button Front Dress, $33
BUY IT: COOPER ST Gardenia Ruffle Dress, $85
BUY IT: Billabong Flamed Out Print Maxi Dress, $65
BUY IT: 100 Degree Mini Dress, $78
BUY IT: Billabong Marked for More Off the Shoulder Dress, $55
BUY IT: By the Way Kaia Wrap Dress, $66
BUY IT: Nicole Miller New York Off-The-Shoulder Tiered-Sleeve Floral Dress, $70
BUY IT: Majorelle Ophelia Dress, $98
BUY IT: Cleobella Tegan Slip Dress, $82
BUY IT: CATHERINE CATHERINE MALANDRINO Cass Print Chiffon Dress, $88
BUY IT: About Us Helen Cut Out Mini Dress, $66
BUY IT: By the Way Vivian Deep V Dress, $70
BUY IT: Nicole Miller New York Sleeveless High-Low Floral Maxi Dress, $84
BUY IT: About Us Anette Ruffle Mini Dress, $72
BUY IT: About Us Rylie Choker Maxi Dress, $74
Now, onto finding that hot date.
