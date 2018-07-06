Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to pack on the PDA in New York.

The two stars were spotted holding hands as they stepped out for a dinner date at Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in lower Manhattan.

The pair has been spending a lot of quality time together in the Big Apple. Earlier this week, they were photographed making out in Brooklyn. They were also spotted kissing during a walk along New York's East River just weeks before.

In fact, the celebs have taken their romance well beyond the Empire State. In June, Baldwin and Bieber were photographed vacationing in Miami. A source told E! News the two attended the VOUS Church Conference and partied at the club LIV—adding that the pair were "inseparable the entire weekend." They were also photographed getting cozy on the set of a music video in Los Angeles that same month.