Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hold Hands During a Romantic Dinner Date in New York

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 8:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Spartano / BACKGRID

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to pack on the PDA in New York. 

The two stars were spotted holding hands as they stepped out for a dinner date at Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in lower Manhattan. 

The pair has been spending a lot of quality time together in the Big Apple. Earlier this week, they were photographed making out in Brooklyn. They were also spotted kissing during a walk along New York's East River just weeks before.

In fact, the celebs have taken their romance well beyond the Empire State. In June, Baldwin and Bieber were photographed vacationing in Miami. A source told E! News the two attended the VOUS Church Conference and partied at the club LIV—adding that the pair were "inseparable the entire weekend." They were also photographed getting cozy on the set of a music video in Los Angeles that same month.

Read

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Kiss During Romantic Stroll in NYC

Even though these two have known each other for years, they have a complicated relationship history. After starting as friends, they sparked romance rumors in 2014. Bieber even told GQ Baldwin was "someone I really love" in 2016. However, Baldwin informed E! News they were "not an exclusive couple" that same year.

Baldwin even told The Times there was a point when she and Bieber weren't even speaking, noting "there was a lot of weirdness that went on." However, it seems like the two have moved past this drama.

But if you're still confused about their current relationship status, don't feel bad—so is Shawn Mendes.

"I don't know if they're dating or not," he said during a recent interview with eTalk, adding that he "loves them both" and that "they're both really awesome people."

Then again, Baldwin's relationship with Mendes may be even more complicated. After the two attended the 2018 Met Gala together, Mendes clarified they're just "really good friends." Baldwin recently deleted photos of the "Stitches" singer from Instagram.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Justin Bieber , Shawn Mendes , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Joan Smalls, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Joan Smalls' Go-Anywhere Cami Top Is on Sale!

David Foster, Katherine McPhee

Katharine McPhee Defends Her Engagement to David Foster With Sassy Clapback

Ashley Greene Marries Paul Khoury

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott and More Lip-Locking Celeb Couples

Ashley Greene, Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene Is Married! Twilight Star Says "I Do" to Paul Khoury

Dan Reynolds, Instagram

Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds' ''Life-Changing'' Diet and Workout Journey Revealed

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.