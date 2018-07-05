Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Spotted Wearing Matching Gold Rings

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 6:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

AFP Images, Inset:Gotham/GC Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have taken their romance to a whole new level.

In just a matter of weeks, Hollywood's hot new couple has traveled the world together, met family members and made their relationship Instagram Stories official.

So what's the next stop on this romantic train? Getting matching rings, of course.

Followers have recently pointed out that Priyanka has been wearing a gold piece of jewelry on numerous occasions such as when she traveled to Mumbai with the "Chains" singer.

As for Nick, he was spotted wearing matching bling at JFK airport in New York City this past June. Kinda cute, right?

Photos

Nick Jonas' Hottest Pics!

Priyanka Chopra

Instagram

Too further fuel the fire, Priyanka posted a photo of a Cartier ring box on her Instagram Stories Thursday afternoon. While this certainly doesn't call for engagement rumors, it certainly proves that this pair has something very special going on.

In fact, the pair most recently spent the Fourth Of July holiday together with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, the couples rode Citi Bikes on the Upper West Side.

Later that night, Priyanka would join Nick's entire family including Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas on a private roof terrace to watch the fireworks.

"He's crazy about her and is excited about where things are going," a source recently shared with E! News. "She is different from anyone else he's dated. She's very mature and sophisticated."

Our insider added, "It's been a breath of fresh air and he's very happy with her."

Priyanka will soon return to India to start filming Bharat with Salman Khan. As for Nick, he continues working on new music. Could this just be a summer romance? Is it true that rings don't mean a thing? We'll be watching!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Couples , Jewelry , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

David Foster, Katherine McPhee

Katharine McPhee Defends Her Engagement to David Foster With Sassy Clapback

Ashley Greene Marries Paul Khoury

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott and More Lip-Locking Celeb Couples

Ashley Greene, Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene Is Married! Twilight Star Says "I Do" to Paul Khoury

Are Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Engaged For Real?

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2018 Time 100 Gala

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.