Instead, after two years and his first solo hit (he told E! News he was inspired to write "Jealous" off his self-titled debut album after "I saw someone looking at her a-- when we were out one night,"), they called things off. "It just was time," he would later share on Hot 97. "We hit that point where we're either, you know, going to move forward in some way, but we're both so young."

The split gave him an album's worth of material—he's said much of 2016's Last Year Was Complicated was inspired by her—and cemented his heartthrob status. He claimed to be somewhat befuddled facing the single's scene for the first time as an adult. "It was first excitement to have freedom to be whoever I wanted to be, be my own person," he explained to Complex. "Then the feeling of being disheartened by what's out there. Then getting into crazy artist mode and throwing it all out, the good, bad and ugly."

But he quickly proved himself an old hand, romancing the likes of Lily Collins, Kendall Jenner (a pairing he denied) and Kate Hudson—a pairing he cautiously confirmed in his Complex interview.