Priyanka Chopra Spends the Fourth of July With Nick Jonas' Family

Though Nick didn't post any pictures with Priyanka, she uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories that was undoubtedly from the same location. "Happy 4th of July America!" she wrote. Meanwhile, he took a photo with Alena. "As you can see this little angel makes me very happy," he said. "Happy Fourth of July everyone. I hope you've had a great day with the ones you love."

Nick and Priyanka, who met as Ralph Lauren's guests at the 2017 Met Gala, have rarely left each other's sides since they took their romance public in June—and yesterday wasn't the first time she met his family members, either. Last month, she joined the Jonas clan at his cousin Rachel Tamburelli's wedding in New Jersey. Weeks later, the 35-year-old actress whisked the 25-year-old "Anywhere" singer off to India, where he met her mom and they attended Aksha Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding celebration. After their week-long stay in Priyanka's home country, the couple then traveled to Brazil, where he performed at the VillaMix Festival.