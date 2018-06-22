Reaction to Roseanne Spinoff The Conners Is Mixed Among Fans

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

ABC

ABC said goodbye to Roseanne and Roseanne Barr and hello to The Conners, a spinoff of the iconic sitcom about Roseanne Conner's family. Your favorites are back, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Dan (John Goodman), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and D.J. (Michael Fishman), just no Roseanne Conner.

"The Conners' stories demonstrate that families can always find common ground through conversation, laughter and love. The spinoff will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago," ABC said in a statement.

How the spinoff deals with Barr's exile remains to be seen (we've got some ideas on what the writers can do), however one that is certain is this: Some fans aren't happy.

Photos

TV Shows Canceled Following Controversy: From Roseanne to Honey Boo Boo

Roseanne was canceled following Barr's racist tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. The outspoken star is no stranger to controversy, but this tweet was the last straw it seems. After cancellation rumors about a spinoff/retooling started swirling, rumors ABC confirmed on June 21 when the network announced the new series. Barr will not have any involvement, financial or creatively, on the spinoff.

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved," Barr said in a statement.

As with any controversial decision, some viewers are pleased. Others? They're letting their voices be heard.

Photos

Roseanne Returns: Go Behind the Scenes of the ABC Revival

Read

How Will Roseanne Barr Be Written Out of Roseanne Spinoff The Conners?

Look for The Conners to debut this fall on ABC. The series follows the family as they deal with life after a "sudden turn of events."

"We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience," Goodman, Metcalf, Gilbert, Goranson and Fishamn said in a joint statement. "We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , Roseanne , Entertainment , ABC , Apple News , TV , Top Stories , The Conners
Latest News
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Venice Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Final Round

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit Devastates Fans, But Most Understand

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

The Conners Cast Back at Work: See the TV Family at Their First Post-Roseanne Table Read

Jack Ryan, John Krasinski

Jack Ryan Goes After Dwight Schrute in The Office Mash-Up We Need

"Manifest" Stars Josh & Melissa Play 'Pop Culture Plane Game'

TV Stars Leaving Shows, Emmy Rossum, Andrew Lincoln, Connie Britton, Jessica Capshaw, Sarah Drew, Pauley Perrette

Why Emmy Rossum, Andrew Lincoln and More Stars Are Leaving Their Hit Shows

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.