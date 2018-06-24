Best Dressed Stars at BET Awards 2018: Janelle Monae, Ne-Yo and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jun. 24, 2018 6:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Janelle Monae, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

It's a celebration! 

Based on the red carpet alone, the BET Awards 2018 show is going to be a good time. Celebrities, from pop culture icons like Ne-Yo to everyone's favorite reality TV stars, are making a real effort to reveal their personal style through designer wears. That's what distinguishes this red carpet from the rest. The star-studded event celebrates African-American culture, and thus provides a unique opportunity for attendees to share that part of themselves through fashion.

Head wraps, bright colors, designer streetwear, African prints—the celebration of individualism and culture is real. 

Case in point: Janelle Monáe. The Dirty Computer singer wore a Nicolas Jebran rainbow-toned gown in celebration of Pride Month—a perfect example of the power of fashion as a means of self-expression.

Photos

BET Awards 2018: Best Dressed Stars

Check out more best dressed celebrities above!

Which look was your favorite?

RELATED ARTICLE: A Look Back at the BET Awards' Best Looks of All Time

RELATED ARTICLE: How Rihanna Enhances Her Best Assets—and How You Can, Too

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Janelle Monáe , Fashion , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , 2018 BET Awards , Apple News , Red Carpet
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Shares How to Wear Lingerie IRL

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Can't Get Enough of This Bag Brand—Get the Look for Under $100

Tan France, Queer Eye

Queer Eye's Tan France Reveals 5 Things You May Not Know About Him

Shopping: Watermelon

14 Cute Watermelon Accessories That Are Almost As Good As the Real Thing

ESC: Must Do Monday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Best Looks

ESC: Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer's Best Looks

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.