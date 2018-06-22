A Look Back at the BET Awards' Best Looks of All Time

  • By
    &

by Briana Trusty | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Beyonce, 2015 BET Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the BET Awards, you can bet that the celebrities on the red carpet are going to serve up some major looks.

The annual award show has been the source of epic fashion moments for celebs like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Zendaya. Best dressed nominations are not only reserved for queens with only one name either. The red carpet has seen it all, from rhinestones to corsets to jaw-dropping cut-outs.

Since the iconic event airs soon, we thought it was the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and remember all the looks that have stunned over the years.

So without further ado...

We can't wait to see what new looks this year's carpet brings. 

Photos

Best BET Awards Looks of All Time

Which of these throwback looks do you think was the best? 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Rihanna , Janelle Monáe , Gabrielle Union , Michelle Williams , Kerry Washington , Janet Jackson , Top Stories , Fashion , Red Carpet , Life/Style , VG , 2017 BET Awards , 2018 BET Awards , Style Collective
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Admits She Misses Suits

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Says Heidi Montag Texts Her for Motherhood Advice

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland, Dublin, Restaurant, Delahunt

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romantic Lunch Date in Dublin

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 102

Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Tristan Thompson Dances With Baby True in Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Video

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.