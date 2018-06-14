Celebrities like John Stamos , Jordan Peele , Aaron Paul and more are enjoying their first Father's Day on Sunday as an official dad and it's a pretty big deal. We love all Hollywood dads, especially ones that can't but help gush about their kids— we're looking at you Chris Hemsworth —but this post is an ode to all the newbie fathers out there.

Although we will be spending time with our dads this weekend for the holiday, we wanted to make sure all of our favorite new dads in Hollywood got a little extra love from us too...you know in case they're reading this as we speak!

While Father's Day isn't until this Sunday, we are already feeling the fatherly love and ready to celebrate. In addition to getting to enjoy the summer sun every June on Father's Day, we get to focus on all of the men in our lives who've raised us, molded us and given us all the love we could ever ask for.

Join us as we celebrate these mens' first Father's Day below and get ready to ooh and ahh over some adorable baby pictures in the process!

As we all know these men will most likely start making dad jokes and wearing socks with sandals any minute now, so we must remember them before they cross that total dad line.

So, as you celebrate the dad or father figure in your life over the next few days, take a minute to honor the celebrity ones who are officially a part of the Hollywood dad's club now.

Instagram John Stamos Uncle Jesse is an uncle no more! The Fuller House actor and his wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their first child, a son named Billy, in April and ever since the actor has been getting emotional about becoming a father. "From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed," he captioned his baby's birth announcement.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jordan Peele Jordan Peele might've had major career success with his numerous wins for Get Out including making Oscars history with his Best Original Screenplay win this year, but becoming a dad is probably his biggest accomplishment. On July 1, Peel and his equally as funny wife Chelsea Peretti welcomed a baby boy named Beaumont Gino Peele and geared up for one wild ride together.

Instagram Aaron Paul Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Paul have been enjoying their lives as parents since February. They have a baby girl named Story Annabelle Paul who Paul described as "My heart" on his first photo of his little girl earlier this year.

Article continues below

Instagram Ian Somerhalder Although Ian Somerhalder and wife Nikki Reed have yet to share a photo of their daughter, who they welcomed in July 2017, the former Vampire Diaries star has praised his wife for bringing Bodhi Soleil into his life. "You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it," he wrote once Reed's Fit Pregnancy cover came out.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Christian Dior Couture Jesse Plemons Both Jesse Plemons and his fiancée Kirsten Dunst are still getting used to the parenting game after welcoming a healthy baby boy in May. We have yet to see their bundle of joy, but since Dunst just made the Mother's Day cutoff this year we hope her love gets an equally as wonderful Father's Day celebration.

Instagram Adam Shapiro Sense8 might be over, but Adam Shapiro still has a lot to celebrate this June AKA his first Father's Day! After welcoming his first child, a son named Albee, with his Scandal star wife Katie Lowes in the fall the couple has been keeping their parenting life under wraps, but this will be a big holiday for them.

Article continues below

Instagram Matthew Morrison In October, the Glee alum and his wife Renee Puente became proud parents to a son named Revel James Makai Morrison. After becoming a dad the actor exclusively told E! News that fatherhood has been a "beautiful transformation in my life." Plus, now even his Glee co-stars have met the little guy, which means he's in full-on proud papa mode all the time.

Instagram Matt Ryan In early 2018, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife Sarah welcomed twin boys into their family. They kept the births quite until both boys were healthy enough to come home. The couple has a lot to celebrate this Father's Day since both Marshall Thomas and John (Johnny) Matthew are healthy despite the complications during their births.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Evan Spiegel Even though his wife Miranda Kerr has a son with her ex Orlando Bloom, when she gave birth to their son Hart on May 7, it was Evan Spiegel's first child. The couple might be very private, but you can bet celebrating his first Father's Day as a dad is going to be a big deal.

Article continues below

Instagram Spencer Pratt Spencer and Heidi Pratt have been over the moon about becoming parents since they had their son Gunner on October 1. The Hills alum can't stop sharing cute photos of his bundle of joy and we know he'll be living it up on his first dad-approved holiday with Gunner in toe.

Instagram Robert Herjavec Double Trouble! Dancing With the Stars couple Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson welcomed twins, one boy and one girl, on April 23. Since their births the couple couldn't be happier being parents of two. "Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec - it's great out here!" Herjavec wrote on Instagram announcing the birth of his son and daughter. "May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Jason Statham Jason Statham just missed the cutoff last year for Father's Day since his fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave birth to their son Jack on June 24, 2017. Although their little one hasn't been seen out and about yet, the couple couldn't seem more happy.

Article continues below

Instagram Chris Kirkpatrick The 'NSYNC singer announced he was going to be a dad using a Boss Baby poster in March 2017 and in October of the same year he became a member of the dad's club. He and his wife Karly now have a baby boy named Nash and he's so cute.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Ben Foster Last summer Ben Foster and his then-fiancée Laura Prepon had their first child together. In addition to celebrating his first Father's Day this year, the couple just tied the knot this month and therefore they'll be in newlywed bliss while spending time with their little one.

Instagram Brantley Gilbert The country singer and his wife Amber welcomed a baby boy named Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert into the world on November 11 and have been having a blast ever since. In March, the "One Hell of an Amen" singer brought his son and wife out on stage with him for Barrett's first concert and it was adorable.

Article continues below

America Ferrera/Instagram Ryan Piers Williams Ryan Piers Williams announced the arrival of his son Sebastian, with wife America Ferrera on social media by sharing a photo of his little foot in their hands and it's too much cuteness to handle. "When 2 become 3...Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy, and totally in love!" he wrote in May 2018.

Instagram Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is now a dad! He welcomed a baby girl named Ariana Sky with his now ex-girlfriend Jen Harley on April 3. Despite having a lot of ups and downs with Harley, celebrating his first Father's Day should be a happy day for the reality TV star who was "over the moon" when his daughter was born according to an E! News source.

Al Bello/Getty Images Derek Jeter There's a little Yankee fan around the Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter's house these days! The happy couple had their daughter, Bella Raine on August 17, and now all we need to know is if she has a few baseball onesies that she wears on the reg.