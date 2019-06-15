We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This Father's Day, don't even think about gifting dad a new tie.

As sons and daughters across the country focus on finding the perfect gift, many will be tempted to pick out something safe and predictable. But what about purchasing a stylish item for dad that he can actually wear on multiple occasions?

We decided to spotlight 13 famous fathers who just so happen to have fashion businesses for men. Whether you're looking for an awesome pair of denim jeans or shoes to sporty headphones and watches, we have you covered. We even have some comfortable underwear that dad never knew he needed thanks to Cash Warren's Pair of Thieves company.

"We at Pair of Thieves take that #dadlife very seriously," Cash shared with E! News. "Dads need to be Ready for Everything—so we've built high-performance breathable undies to feel like air conditioning for your junk on a hot summer day."