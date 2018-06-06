For the first time in seven months, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher hit the red carpet together.

The country music superstar felt the love from her hubby of eight years at the 2018 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday evening, marking their first official appearance together since Carrie's freak accident last November.

Mike didn't stray far from Carrie, who looked absolutely radiant in a yellow, hand-beaded mini dress by Nicolas Jebran and Jared Lehr jewelry. Before making their way inside Bridgestone Arena, the lovebirds posed for photos on the red carpet. Once inside, the American Idol alum and hockey pro settled into their front row as she prepared to take the stage with a performance of "Cry Pretty."