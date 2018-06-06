Jennifer Lawrence is heading into summer with a new man in her life!

According to multiple outlets, the 27-year-old Oscar winner is dating art gallerist Cooke Maroney. Jennifer and the handsome 33-year-old were all smiles during a casual date in New York City on Tuesday, marking the first time photographers spotted the possible lovebirds out and about together.

So who is Cooke and how did he snag Hollywood's golden girl? Here are five things to know about J. Law's latest object of affection:

1. He's in the NYC Art Scene:

Maroney works as a director at Gladstone 64, one of the Gladstone Galleries, which represents big name artists including Lena Dunham's father, Carroll Dunham. Prior to Gladstone, Cooke worked at Gagosian Gallery.