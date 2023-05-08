Game, Set, Perfect Match: Inside Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Super-Private Romance

Watch : Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Baby No. 3!

You can run, you can hide, but ultimately there's no escaping Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's love.

The Grammy-winning singer and the tennis champ first met in late 2001, when Kournikova played Iglesias' love interest in the steamy music video for his hit "Escape." And while there were some things to sort out before they could be together forever...

It was game, set, perfect match.

"She's beautiful, talented, great tennis player," Iglesias said appreciatively but nonchalantly about his co-star in a Making the Video feature, adding, "It doesn't take a good actor to kiss Anna and try to make it believable."

And so began their tradition of playing coy, though when they started having babies, it was a sign that their life together was going well.

"It's incredible to watch her be such a great mother," Iglesias told The Sun in October 2018, when twins Nicholas and Lucy were 10 months old. "It's incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother's instinct kicks in."

Asked whether becoming parents had put a damper on their alone time, the singer informed the tabloid that "the sex has not diminished."

And daughter Mary was born in January 2020.