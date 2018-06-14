When it comes to movies (and TV shows), almost everyone is rooting for the hero to take out the bad guy, or overcome evil and win the day, but what about the villains?

Villains are bad, we know this. Sometimes they are so bad that they actually give us nightmares—we're looking at you Pennywise—and yet at times we feel a little bad for them. Sure, they are mean and evil, but sometimes villains get a bad rap.

The good news is that the MTV Movie & TV Awards love the bad guys. They honor the good guys too, don't worry, but they actually have an entire category dedicated to your favorite bad guy. Come on, you know that sometimes it feels good to be bad, so honoring those actors who play baddies seems like something that should happen...at least every once and a while.

During this year's show—on June 18—there will be four movie characters and one TV character (or technically the actors that play them) getting the appreciation they deserve for being the perfect bad guy. But who will win the title of best villain?!