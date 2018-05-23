The Timing May Be Right: On May 9, E! News reported that she and her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, had split after almost two years of dating. Meanwhile, Pete announced that he'd broken up with his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David on May 16.

Earlier today, when a fan called her out for moving on so quickly after her breakup, Ariana clapped back and said that the relationship with Miller, who recently got arrested for a DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident days after the split, was "toxic" and that she wasn't the rapper's "babysitter or a mother."

The source added that the "Side to Side" singer is looking for a new experience.

"Ariana has been through a lot with Mac Miller recently and is excited to have a fresh new start with someone who is more stable," said the source.

He Makes Her Laugh: As for what the unlikely duo has in common, the insider said, "She loves that Pete makes her laugh and they share a common sense of humor."

The source added, "They are both happy together and Ariana is in a better place since splitting with Mac."

They're Taking It Slow: While these two probably aren't going to make it official anytime soon, there's potential.

"Ariana isn't ready to get into a full relationship, but they are on the path," added the insider.\

They've Suffered Extreme Loss: The stars both have a common bond of trauma that may run deep. Pete has been vocal about what the loss of his father Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died during the 9/11 attacks, did to him. Last year, Ariana found herself dealing with what no performer or person should ever have to face—the Manchester bombing that killed 23 concertgoers after her performance on May 22, 2017.

Perhaps the two will find solace in each other?