by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 21, 2018 8:01 AM
Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar tied for the most wins of the evening—taking home six trophies each. Bruno Mars, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber followed closely behind with five wins each.
There were also plenty of musical performances. Ariana Grande opened the show with her song "No Tears Left to Cry" and Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato performed a duet of "Fall in Line." Shawn Mendes and Khalid also took the stage with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School show choir. Plus, Janet Jackson rocked it out before receiving the Icon Award.
Like any award show, there were plenty of candid moments. For instance, Tyra Banks didn't pass up an opportunity to pose alongside BTS,and Pauly D received a little extra love from his dates on the red carpet.
To see more candid moments, check out the gallery.
To see all the winners, check out this list.
Also, click here to see the top five moments viewers didn't catch on TV..
Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Reunion Revisits the Rumor of Kristen Doute and James Kennedy's Hook-Up in Mexico
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!