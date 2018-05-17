Kaia Gerber Combines Two Denim Trends for the Ultimate Spring Jacket

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., May. 17, 2018 1:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Dare to Wear, Kaia Gerber

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber just put a cool, new twist on an old classic: the denim jacket. 

In honor of the Levi's x Karla 501 Day Celebration, a celebration for the brand's original blue jeans, the Gen X model appeared in 501 jeans, a black, strapless bodysuit, pumps and a trend-setting jacket. The Inside-Out Sherpa Jacket is a preview to Levi's new collaboration with celebrity stylist and founder of xKarla, Karla Welch. Although the style has yet to hit the market, it's a brilliant combination of two denim trends that we're currently loving: sherpa-lined jackets and deconstructed, multi-toned denim.

The jacket speaks for itself, which may be the reasoning for her classic pairings. With the nude sleeves and blue denim, it's a versatile and reversible staple that you can wear with anything through the spring and during the colder months. Knowing that most people own a denim jacket, it's a refreshing twist to a popular trend.

Photos

Cannes 2018: Street Style

Loving the model's reversible jacket? Check out more denim jackets with a twist below!

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Forever 21

Colorblocked Denim Jacket, $38

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Guess Factory

Rina Two-Tone Denim Jacket, $55

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Tobi

Honey Punch Side-to-Side Denim Jacket, Now $33

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

EVIDNT

Longline Denim Jacket, Now $67

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Levi's

Hybrid Original Trucker Jacket, Now $55

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Urban Outfitters

Western Colorblock Gas Jacket, $119

ESC: Dare to Wear

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Tach Clothing

Dara Two-Tone Denim Jacket, $149

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

CURRENT/ELLIOTT

The Carina Oversized Denim Jacket, $380

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Wrangler x Peter Max

Pink Contrast Denim Trucker Jacket, $379

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: 6 Things the World Is Buying Because of Meghan Markle

RELATED ARTICLE: Julianne Hough Says These Are the Shoes You Need for Summer

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kaia Gerber , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Dare to Wear , Shopping , VG
Latest News
Kate Mara, Jaime Bell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Bella Thorne, Must do Monday

Bella Thorne Fires Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Appearance on Social Media

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West, Instagram

North and Saint West Are Bath Time Besties in Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo

Meghan Markle's Mom Meets Prince Charles and Camilla

Nev Schulman

Catfish Host Nev Schulman Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 4

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Once Upon a Time Series Finale

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas on Returning for Once Upon a Time's Finale: We Were Wondering Why It Took Them So Long

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.