Everything We Know About Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer

So hath the Internet decreed: Meghan Markle will wear designer Ralph & Russo on her wedding day.

Let's be clear: There has been no official royal confirmation. However, in early January, a source told E! News that the future royal has chosen a wedding dress designer and the first fitting was well underway. Fast forward to early May, when The Daily Mail reported that Meghan would be wearing a design from London atelier Ralph & Russo. The dress is rumored to feature hand-stitching, beaded embellishments and worth about £100,000, which would be paid for by the royal family.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the duchess-to-be did wear Ralph & Russo—she wore a gown from the fashion house for the official engagement portrait with Prince Harry. Not to mention, all the signs and the atelier's growing presence among Hollywood elite.

But what do we really know about Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, the Australian duo who grew a small atelier into a fashion powerhouse that is outfitting the world's rich and famous—royalty included?