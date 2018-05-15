The countdown to the red carpet, err, we mean royal wedding is almost here!

Instead of an award show red carpet, Meghan Markle will be walking down the aisle at St George's Chapel...in arguably the most important dress she'll ever wear. The Internet has been ablaze with speculation, but if The Daily Mail reports are true, the former Suits star will be donning a £100,00 hand-stitched, beaded gown from London atelier Ralph & Russo.

It's not the first time the future royal opted for the fashion house, known for its intricately embellished designs. Meghan wore a Ralph & Russo gown for the official engagement portraits with Prince Harry. The dress featured a sheer bodice with embroidery and a full tiered tulle skirt.

While the duchess-to-be will most likely follow royal wedding etiquette with a more conservative dress, we can get a sense of what will come down the aisle from the atelier's past designs, especially since the fashion house has hit a stride among Hollywood elite.