Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Banned From Driving For 6 Months

by kelli boyle | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 4:13 AM
It's been an eventful week for the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth II's oldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has been banned from driving for 6 months. According to BBC, the 38-year-old royal was caught speeding at 91mph on a road in Gloucestershire, a county in southwest England. The road's speed limit is 70 mph.
The November incident resulted in Tindall accruing four more points on her license, which took her over the 12-point mark that results in a ban in the country. The daughter of Princess Anne, Tindall admitted to the offence, but did not attend her hearing at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday because she was in Australia.
As Prosecutor Farley Turner said, "Because Mrs. Tindall already has nine points on her licence she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offence."
In addition to the 6-month ban, Tindall is also required to pay a two fines—one at £666 and an additional victim charge of £151, which is around $740 and and $168, respectively.
This news comes the same week as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family.
As their Wednesday Instagram statement read, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
Their statement also revealed their intentions to move from the U.K. to North America. As they wrote, "It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."
The Duke of Sussex is godfather to Tindall's second daughter Lena. Tindall is godmother to Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child, Prince George.
