by Johnni Macke | Tue., May. 8, 2018 9:11 AM
The stars were dressed to impress at this year's 2018 Met Gala…and we're not just talking about during the event.
On Monday night celebrities stepped out for fashion's biggest night and their after-party looks were equally as stunning. Jennifer Lopez sizzled on both the carpet and the after-party scene in similar dresses with black, red, blue and touches of gold. Gigi Hadid on the other hand looked like a fairy on the carpet and then channeled her inner pink, punk rock princess afterwards in a fabulous pants-jacket combo.
Rihanna turned heads the moment she arrived at the Met Gala. She looked like a diamond-crusted Pope and we're still in awe of her look. When she hit the party scene however she donned a sheer glitter blue pantsuit and we don't know which look we love more.
Blake Lively looked like a queen in her red Versace jeweled gown before rocking plaid at the parties. It was like looking at Serena van der Woodsen at a gala and then on the steps of the Met before school on Gossip Girl.
While we loved the original Met Gala looks from these stars, their after-party ensembles were fun and fierce and so fresh. So, how do we choose our favorite? Luckily, we're putting that in your hands.
Cast your vote for which of these stars' looks you like best. Did you prefer their Met Gala arrivals ensemble or were you a bigger fan of their party picks? Vote below!
