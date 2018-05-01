What can't she do?

In a recently unearthed video of Prince Harry's future bride, Meghan Markle, the American actress, who famously got engaged to her Prince Charming while roasting chicken, showcased her culinary knowledge during a 2016 appearance as a celebrity guest judge on Chopped Junior.

The clip, which was caught by Inside Edition, of the Food Network series shows the 36-year-old, who was also a food blogger at the time, delivering articulate and kind criticisms to a young contestant on the 2016 season of the show.

After tasting one contestant's offering, Markle carefully chose her words, telling the young girl and aspiring cook, "Sophia, your pork was just so delicious but unfortunately the yogurt sauce didn't really fit with everything else that we had going on on the plate."