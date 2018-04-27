All the Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsals

Practice always makes perfect.

It's no secret that royal fans from around the world will be watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I Do" on May 19. Talk about pressure for the bride and groom.

But in the days and weeks leading up to the big day, E! News is learning new details about the rehearsals underway to ensure the actual wedding day goes smoothly.

According to a source, technical rehearsals have already started at St. George's Chapel. The objective is to make sure all the angles are correct for arrivals, the aisle and other elements.

While these take place without Prince Harry and Meghan, our insider says the couple will attend a rehearsal of their own at St. George's Chapel two days before the wedding day.