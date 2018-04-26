Brad Pitt to Produce a Movie About the New York Times' Harvey Weinstein Investigation

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 3:23 PM

Harvey Weinstein, Brad Pitt

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein is headed back to Hollywood... sort of. 

Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B, and Annapurna Pictures has purchased the rights to produce a film based on the New York Times' coverage of Harvey Weinstein, E! News can confirm.

In October 2017, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey published the findings of a 10-month investigation into the scorned producer's alleged sexual misconduct. Weinstein has denied the many allegations, which range from harassment to rape, and was fired from his now-bankrupt production company. Kantor and Twohey, along with journalist Ronan Farrow, were awarded a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage, which helped spark the #MeToo and Time's Up movements in Hollywood.

A spokesperson for Annapurna Pictures says the film willt follow the "story behind the women who led the investigation itself and will not be about or centered around 'the man' or the men behind the abuse. It is about how this team of reporters tracked, chased and broke this story." 

Pitt has enjoyed major success behind the camera, with Plan B producing Oscar-winning films like 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight. Likewise, Annapurna is responsible for blockbuster hits including Zero Dark ThirtyPhantom Thread and American Hustle

Will you watch a big screen portrayal of the Weinstein scandal? Sound off in the comments! 

