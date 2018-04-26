Harvey Weinstein is headed back to Hollywood... sort of.

Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B, and Annapurna Pictures has purchased the rights to produce a film based on the New York Times' coverage of Harvey Weinstein, E! News can confirm.

In October 2017, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey published the findings of a 10-month investigation into the scorned producer's alleged sexual misconduct. Weinstein has denied the many allegations, which range from harassment to rape, and was fired from his now-bankrupt production company. Kantor and Twohey, along with journalist Ronan Farrow, were awarded a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage, which helped spark the #MeToo and Time's Up movements in Hollywood.