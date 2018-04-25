Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
You don't need a big bank account to look drop-dead gorgeous at prom.
In order to master prom fashion, you simply need to demonstrate your style and personality with a dress that makes you feel like the belle of the ball. And, you don't need a lot of money to do that. You will, however, need some creativity and a unique approach to your look.
Need some inspiration? Celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown and Yara Shahidi are the perfect prom role models. And, if you fell in love with the Stranger Things star's springtime princess style, we have good news: You can score her look for less than $100.
Don't believe us? Scroll through celebrity-inspired prom dresses below!
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
More Tulle, Please!
Prom is the perfect opportunity to wear your best princess-worthy outfit—don't waste it! Try a strapless midi gown like Emily Blunt and pair with statement studs, a textured purse and sandals.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Keep It Classy!
Yara Shahidi proves less is more with a belted lilac midi dress. If you're a shoe addict and want to show off your footwear on your big day, shop for a simple dress like the Black-ish star's and invest more in your heels.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Say Yes to the Dress!
Wedding gowns have been a huge trend on the red carpet. Are you daring enough to bring it to your prom? Opt for all-white or white with floral embellishments like Millie Bobbi Brown.