Halle Berry doesn't see Catwoman as a failure, partly because she got a "shitload" of money for it that changed her life.

The Oscar winner was honored at the 2018 Matrix Awards on Monday in New York City, where she talked about her career and trusting her intuition.

Berry started her speech by talking about the role of Leticia in 2001's Monster's Ball and how the part scared her. But she trusted her intuition and her decision to take on the role landed her on stage at the 2002 Academy Awards, where she accepted the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.