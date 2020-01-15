Aaron Hernandez's suicide in 2017 meant that the disgraced former football star's short life was over, but it did not mark the end of his story.

To the families who lost loved ones, his death—which came two years after he was sentenced to life in prison for a 2013 murder and five days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double homicide—didn't change the fact that their lives were forever altered.

And to his family, it meant there was no longer any chance, no matter how slight in the first place, that Hernandez would walk free, or get any sort of help. His conviction was under appeal when he died.

Over the objections of prosecutors, the state of Massachusetts vacated his murder conviction weeks later, the legally mandated outcome in cases when the defendant dies before the appeals process has been exhausted. Last year, however, the state's highest court reinstated the conviction and basically did away with the old law, ruling it "outdated and no longer consonant with the circumstances of contemporary life, if, in fact, it ever was."