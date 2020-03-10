Buffy is 23.

Which in Slayer years is, like, 300.

But in all Scooby seriousness, it's time to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the premiere of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the still-beloved cult classic that was critically beloved, adored and obsessed over by fans, and chronically underappreciated come award show time. One Emmy nomination for visual effects. One Golden Globe nomination for Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Pfft, what do adults know, anyway?

Everyone who watched and re-watched Joss Whedon's landmark take on a story that started as the 1992 film starring Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry, and then turned into so much more, knew knew that they were in on something special. And though Whedon has gone on to direct The Avengers, The Cabin in the Woods and other needle-moving movies, the alchemy he cooked up on the set of the WB (and later UPN) series is the stuff from which his reputation as a visionary—and one particularly in tune with the rises and falls of the teenage emotional state—was made.

And at the heart of it all were... the actors.