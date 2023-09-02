The Second Prince: Everything We Know About Michael Jackson's Youngest Child, Bigi

Watch : Michael Jackson's Family Says He Was "Too Pure For This World"

The world's most memorable glimpse of the baby known as Blanket Jackson was bizarre by any standards, his father's storied quirks aside.

On Nov. 19, 2002, Michael Jackson carried his then-9-month-old son, born Prince Michael Jackson II, to the balcony of their suite at the Adlon Hotel in Berlin and proceeded to hold him over the railing to show him off to his cheering fans. A horde of photographers angled for a glimpse at the pop icon's third child, but a towel was shielding his face.

Michael may have proudly envisioned a Lion King moment, and ironically he was in Germany to accept an award honoring his lifelong commitment to helping children, but the incident prompted outraged headlines the world over and even inspired a tragic plot point in a 2003 Law & Order episode.

"I offer no excuses for what happened," he said in a statement as the concern over his fitness as a father reached fever pitch in the span of 24 hours. "I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children.