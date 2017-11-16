American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Breaking Down the 2017 American Music Awards By the Numbers: Nominees, Performers and Plenty of Firsts

Here's everything you need to know about ABC's 45th annual music show

By Kendall Fisher Nov 16, 2017 12:01 PMTags
Bruno MarsAmerican Music Awards

One of music's biggest nights is just around the corner!

Yes, the 2017 American Music Awards are being held on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles where artists from all avenues of the industry will gather under one roof to celebrate their accomplishments.

But as we count down to the big show, we're counting up some other things...

For example, Bruno Mars leads the pack of nominees this year. He received eight nods across the board, seeing nominations in major categories like Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.

photos
American Music Awards' Most Memorable Performances

Five other artists—including Drake and Ed Sheeran—follow behind him with five nods each, and another five nominees—like Niall Horan and Julia Michaels—are battling it out for New Artist of the Year.

Not to mention, the show will see a whopping 20 artists take the stage for performances throughout the night.

Needless to say, it hasn't been easy to wait for the big night, but while we do, let's dive into more details about the show...

Launch the video above for a full look at the 2017 AMAs by the numbers.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

2

You Need to See JoJo Siwa's Glamorous Transformation at the 2021 AMAs

3

Eddie Redmayne Calls The Danish Girl Role a “Mistake”

4

Julianne Hough & Charlie Wilson Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Outing

5

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson