Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga to Perform at the 2017 American Music Awards

ABC has announced a trio of performers for Sunday's big show...

By Meg Swertlow Nov 14, 2017 4:25 PM
Nick JonasLady GagaFacebook Instant ArticlesShawn MendesAmerican Music Awards
Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga, Shawn MendesJon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, lberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, John Shearer/WireImage

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Tuesday that the Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga will all perform at the 2017 American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross on November 19.

Both Mendes and Jonas will be hitting the stage live at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater. Gaga's not-to-be missed performance will be broadcast live from her Joanne tour pit stop in Washington, D.C.

The trio of singers are just the latest performers to be announced ahead of Sunday's star-studded award show.

Last month, E! News can confirmed that Selena Gomez would be performing her new single, "Wolves," at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Musicians Performing Live on Stage
Florida Georgia Line, Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Watt and Portugal the Man will also be performing at the lively show. Alessia Cara and Zedd will also be teaming up for "Stay." 

Christina Aguilera will also be hitting the stage with her big voice for a tribute to both Whitney Houston and the romantic thriller, The Bodyguard

As for the night's big nominees, who were announced last monthBruno Mars is at the front of the pack this year with eight nominations, including top honors Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. The ChainsmokersDrakeKendrick LamarEd Sheeran and The Weeknd all follow with five nominations each. 

The 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

