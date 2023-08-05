Why the Menendez Brothers Murder Trial Was Such a Media Circus in Its Day—or Any Day

Watch : Why the Menendez Brothers Trial Is Worth Revisiting

"I burst into tears. I had to walk a long way to see him...when he got brought over in a van, I was able to see him coming off and meet with him and I wasn't sure how I would react," Lyle Menendez told DailyMailTV in 2018, describing his emotional prison reunion with younger brother Erik Menendez after 22 years apart. "I just felt a lot of adrenaline and just, I ended up bursting into tears, which is quite an emotional moment... just wonderful as you'd expect."

Finally, one of Lyle's half-dozen transfer requests had been granted that February, and two months later he was moved into the same housing unit as Erik at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in southern San Diego County.

"I don't know that I really ever recovered from [the separation]," Lyle said. "It's like a healing of a wound to be reunited. It's been 25 years since the trials, I think that's long enough."

Up until they were separated in 1996 for what they thought might be forever, the siblings stressed that all they had was each other.

They also have their TikTok fans, a rather youthful crowd (obviously) who discovered now-55-year-old Lyle and 52-year-old a couple years ago and started singing—or lip-syncing, such as to Britney Spears' "Criminal"—their support and full-on crushing on trial-era Erik in their videos.