Lady Gaga Puts the Past Behind Her and Sends Support to Kanye West

Lady Gaga appears to be letting bygones be bygones when it comes to her history with Kanye West, who remains hospitalized for exhaustion after canceling his tour. Could this be the start of a renewed friendship?

The 30-year-old pop star, who almost toured with the 39-year-old rapper seven years ago, tweeted messages of support for him Wednesday. Two days prior, Kanye had admitted himself to a hospital after stirring controversy over onstage rants at his concerts and then abruptly cancelling the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour.

"While I don't agree with everything he does I hope the public shows compassion and ♥ for @kanyewest and each other," Lady Gaga tweeted. "One love. One Race."

". @kanyewest i support & love u brother," she said. "I see in you bravery & courage to stop this tour & take care of YOU. You are a GREAT artist."