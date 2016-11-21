Everything You Didn't See on TV at the American Music Awards

Melania Trump impressions. Donald Trump impressions. Legendary performances by John Legend, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and The Chainsmokers.

Yep, the 2016 American Music Awards had it all. We came to find out whether Selena Gomez would make that rumored appearance (she did, and she looked beautiful), and we stayed for all the hot jams. But that's just the beginning of all the star-studded goings-on at the AMAs. The audience may have been privy to Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah's many irreverent jokes, but there were plenty of things that you had to be there to believe.

Luckily for you, E! News was on hand to bring you the firsthand gossip about everything that went down behind-the-scenes. Buckle your seat belts, because there's gonna be a whole lot of star-on-star fangirling.