Steven Avery is putting his money where his mouth is.

The subject of the hit Netflix docu-series Making a Murderer filed a new 45-page motion asking for "post-conviction testing of physical evidence" since "considerable progress has been made in forensic DNA methods, procedures and tests" since the 2007 murder trial of Teresa Halbach.

The motion also adds that Avery is willing to pay for the extensive testing himself. His lawyers explain that they are formally requesting the "most comprehensive, thorough and advanced forensic testing ever requested by a criminal defendant in the State of Wisconsin" be put into action.

In the court documents, obtained by E! News, Avery's team asks that "body fluid source testing" be performed to possibly " identify the source of the bodily fluids found on the victim's vehicle key and hood latch."