Making a Murderer isn't over. Netflix has announced it will stream new episodes of the documentary series from directors and executive producers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos.

"We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response to, and support of, the series. The viewers' interest and attention has ensured that the story is not over, and we are fully committed to continuing to document events as they unfold" Ricciardi and Demos said in a joint statement.

According to a press release, the new episodes will take fans "back inside the story of convicted murderer Steven Avery, and his co-defendant, Brendan Dassey, as their respective investigative and legal teams challenge their convictions and the State fights to have the convictions and life sentences upheld."