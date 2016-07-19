Netflix's Making a Murderer Returning With New Episodes About Steven Avery

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 19, 2016 9:17 AM

Making a Murderer

Netflix

Making a Murderer isn't over. Netflix has announced it will stream new episodes of the documentary series from directors and executive producers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos.

"We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response to, and support of, the series. The viewers' interest and attention has ensured that the story is not over, and we are fully committed to continuing to document events as they unfold" Ricciardi and Demos said in a joint statement.

According to a press release, the new episodes will take fans "back inside the story of convicted murderer Steven Avery, and his co-defendant, Brendan Dassey, as their respective investigative and legal teams challenge their convictions and the State fights to have the convictions and life sentences upheld."

Read

Making a Murderer's Steven Avery Pens Handwritten Letter to Supporters

The first batch of episodes, which captured audiences and became a pop culture phenomenon, recently picked up six Emmy nominations. The series followed Avery's story and his trial for the murder of Teresa Halbach as well as his subsequent appeals. Look for the new episodes to feature Avery's new lawyer Kathleen Zellner and Dassey's legal team, Laura Nirider and Steve Drizin, and new access to family members and those close to the case.

"Because of Ricciardi's and Demos' incredible vision, commitment and keen eye, audiences around the globe became completely captivated by the personal stories of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey and the unique lens their experiences provide into the criminal justice system" Lisa Nishimura, vice president of original documentary programming at Netflix, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be continuing our longstanding relationship with the filmmakers, and look forward to giving our global viewers eagerly anticipated updates on this story."

The team is in production on the new episodes now. No premiere date has been announced.

Photos

26 Summer TV Events You Can't Miss in 2016

