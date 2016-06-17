Ayesha Curry's Tweets: Agree or Not, Stephen Curry's Wife Has Exposed Another Troubling Unwritten Rule in Professional Sports

Lord knows the wives of the men who play in the NBA, the NFL, the MLB, the NHL, the MLS, the ATP, the PGA, the UEFA, et al., have plenty of opportunities to get mad.

Every game is another opportunity for one's husband to be treated unfairly, to get a bad call, to be wronged or, simply, to lose.

Or, if you're Stephen Curry, be outright targeted by officials in a rigged game.

So raged Ayesha Curry, the reigning NBA MVP's wife of almost five years and the mother of his two children, in a tweet last night after her husband fouled out of Game 6 of the NBA Finals, sending the series back to Oakland for a decisive Game 7.