Reporter Pits Ayesha Curry Against LeBron James' Wife and Ayesha's Response Is Perfect

During Thursday's heated NBA finals game in which the Golden State lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors' MVP Stephen Curry was fouled out of the game, and his wife, Ayesha Curry, tweeted that she felt it was all ''rigged."
"I've lost all respect sorry this is absolutely rigged for money... Or ratings in not sure which. I won't be silent . Just saw it live sry," she wrote in a tweet that was later deleted.
On Friday, reporter Stephen A. Smith, decided to compare Ayesha to LeBron James' wife on First Take, praising her for always "sitting there" and never "calling attention to herself."
He began, "I got news for you, as beautiful as everyone wants to say Ayesha is, and she is, Savannah [James] is something special… She's wonderful inside and out. She sits there. She doesn't bring any attention to herself. She never tweets and goes out there and calls out the league and stuff like that, and nobody is more scrutinized than her husband."
Ayesha took to Twitter to respond to Smith and call him out for pitting two women against one another. "Why are you putting two women against each other like that?" she asked. "You're the one that's out of pocket."
Smith responded almost immediately on his live show.
"What happens is when you're out there tweeting and saying the things that you're saying, you're putting your husband in a precarious position," he said. "And I'm saying if that were LeBron James and his wife it would have been treated differently."
He concluded, "So, it's not pitting you and Savannah against one another. It's allowing you to know that others would not hesitate to do it."
tweeted in the heat of the moment because the call was uncalled for.— Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2016
Ayesha later explained that she "tweeted in the heat of the moment" and revealed the circumstances leading up to the game itself had been a bit rough.
Not only was their fan bus delayed on getting into the game, but her father was almost arrested as he was mistaken for a man who is famous for sneaking into events in the arena.
Police racial profiled my father and told him to remove credentials and tried to arrest him. It's been a long night for me. I apologize:— Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2016
"Police racial profiled my father and told him to remove credentials and tried to arrest him. It's been a long night for me. I apologize," she wrote. "I'm okay that we lost... I just can't take people coming at my family for absolutely no reason. Something I don't understand or stand for."
The game ended in the Warriors losing 101-115, bringing the Cavaliers to their home arena for Game 7. Luckily, Ayesha won't have any problems rooting on her man there!