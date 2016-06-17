Reporter Pits Ayesha Curry Against LeBron James' Wife and Ayesha's Response Is Perfect

He began, "I got news for you, as beautiful as everyone wants to say Ayesha is, and she is, Savannah [James] is something special… She's wonderful inside and out. She sits there. She doesn't bring any attention to herself. She never tweets and goes out there and calls out the league and stuff like that, and nobody is more scrutinized than her husband."

Ayesha took to Twitter to respond to Smith and call him out for pitting two women against one another. "Why are you putting two women against each other like that?" she asked. "You're the one that's out of pocket."

Smith responded almost immediately on his live show.

"What happens is when you're out there tweeting and saying the things that you're saying, you're putting your husband in a precarious position," he said. "And I'm saying if that were LeBron James and his wife it would have been treated differently."

He concluded, "So, it's not pitting you and Savannah against one another. It's allowing you to know that others would not hesitate to do it."