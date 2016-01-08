2016 BAFTAs Snubs: Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Hardy, and More Actors Shut Out of Awards

Better luck next year.

Nominations for the 68th Annual BAFTA Awards were announced Friday morning, with Bridge of Spies and Carol leading the pack with nine nods each. Many people who were predicted to earn a nomination, like The Danish Girl's Eddie Redmayne and Room's Brie Larson, did just that. But many other actors—including ones who received Screen Actors Guild Award and/or Golden Globe nominations for their performances in 2015—wound up shut out of this year's ceremony.

Spectre was shut out entirely, which was surprising given that the most recent James Bond film was the No. 1 British film of 2015, earning $139 million locally. It was snubbed in the three major categories: Best Film, Best British Film and Best Director. Daniel Craig didn't receive a Best Actor nomination for playing 007, and the movie and didn't even receive a mention in any technical categories, like Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Cinematography or Best Visual Effects.

Bridge of Spies received acclaim in a number of technical categories, and it yielded nominations in the Best Director category for Steven Spielberg and the Best Supporting Actor category for Mark Rylance. Tom Hanks, however, did not get a Best Actor nomination. Similarly, Mad Max: Fury Road received seven nominations, yet lead actor Tom Hardy didn't score a nod for his role.