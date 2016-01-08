2016 BAFTA Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Awards season is well under way.

Stephen Fry and Gugu Mbatha-Raw announced the nominees for the 68th Annual BAFTA Awards in a live video stream from BAFTA's London headquarters Friday morning. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 14, with Fry hosting. Bridge of Spies and Carol lead the pack with nine nominations each. Mad Max: Fury Road received seven nominations, followed by Brooklyn and The Martian with six nominations. The Big Short, The Danish Girl and Ex Machina received five nominations, while Star Wars: The Force Awakens received four nominations. The announcement came six days before the nominees for the 88th Annual Academy Awards will be announced live at 5:30 a.m. PT on Jan. 14.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2016 BAFTA Awards:

BEST FILM

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

The Revenant

Carol

Spotlight

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Amy - Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees

Cartel Land -Matthew Heineman, Tom Yellin

He Named Me Malala - Davis Guggenheim, Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald

Listen to Me Marlon - Stevan Riley, John Battsek, George Chignell, R.J. Cutler

Sherpa Jennifer - Peedom, Bridget Ikin, John Smithson

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Inside Out - Pete Docter

Minions - Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda

Shaun the Sheep Movie - Mark Burton, Richard Starzak

BEST DIRECTOR

The Big Short - Adam McKay

Bridge of Spies - Steven Spielberg

Carol - Todd Haynes

The Martian - Ridley Scott

The Revenant - Alejandro González Iñárritu

BEST ACTRESS

Brie Larson - Room

Saoirse Ronan - Brooklyn

Cate Blanchett - Carol

Alicia Vikander - The Danish Girl

Maggie Smith - Lady in the Van

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant

Eddie Redmayne - The Danish Girl

Michael Fassbender - Steve Jobs

Matt Damon - The Martian

Bryan Cranston - Trumbo