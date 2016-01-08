2016 BAFTA Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Carol and Bridge of Spies received the most nods

Awards season is well under way.

Stephen Fry and Gugu Mbatha-Raw announced the nominees for the 68th Annual BAFTA Awards in a live video stream from BAFTA's London headquarters Friday morning. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 14, with Fry hosting. Bridge of Spies and Carol lead the pack with nine nominations each. Mad Max: Fury Road received seven nominations, followed by Brooklyn and The Martian with six nominations. The Big Short, The Danish Girl and Ex Machina received five nominations, while Star Wars: The Force Awakens received four nominations. The announcement came six days before the nominees for the 88th Annual Academy Awards will be announced live at 5:30 a.m. PT on Jan. 14.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2016 BAFTA Awards:

BEST FILM

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

The Revenant

Carol

Spotlight

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Amy - Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees

Cartel Land -Matthew Heineman, Tom Yellin

He Named Me Malala - Davis Guggenheim, Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald

Listen to Me Marlon - Stevan Riley, John Battsek, George Chignell, R.J. Cutler

Sherpa Jennifer - Peedom, Bridget Ikin, John Smithson

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Inside Out - Pete Docter

Minions - Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda

Shaun the Sheep Movie - Mark Burton, Richard Starzak

BEST DIRECTOR

The Big Short - Adam McKay

Bridge of Spies - Steven Spielberg

Carol - Todd Haynes

The Martian - Ridley Scott

The Revenant - Alejandro González Iñárritu

BEST ACTRESS

Brie Larson - Room

Saoirse Ronan - Brooklyn

Cate Blanchett - Carol

Alicia Vikander - The Danish Girl

Maggie Smith - Lady in the Van

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant

Eddie Redmayne - The Danish Girl

Michael Fassbender - Steve Jobs

Matt Damon - The Martian

Bryan Cranston - Trumbo

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kate Winslet - Steve Jobs

Alicia Vikander - Ex Machina

Rooney Mara - Carol

Jennifer Jason Leigh - The Hateful Eight

Julie Walters - Brooklyn

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio Del Toro - Sicario

Christian Bale - The Big Short

Idris Elba - Beasts of No Nation

Mark Ruffalo - Spotlight

Mark Rylance - Bridge of Spies

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

45 Years - Andrew Haigh, Tristan Goligher, Amy Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees

Brooklyn - John Crowley, Finola Dwyer, Amanda Posey, Nick Hornby

The Danish Girl - Tom Hooper, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anne Harrison, Gail Mutrux, Lucinda Coxon

Ex Machina - Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich

The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Efthimis Filippou

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Assassin - Hou Hsiao-Hsien

Force Majeure - Ruben Östlund Theeb Naji Abu Nowar, Rupert Lloyd

Timbuktu - Abderrahmane Sissako

Wild Tales - Damián Szifron

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bridge of Spies - Janusz Kaminski

Carol - Ed Lachman

Mad Max: Fury Road - John Seale

The Revenant - Emmanuel Lubezki

Sicario - Roger Deakins

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Alex Garland (director) - Ex Machina

Debbie Tucker Green (writer/director) - Second Coming

Naji Abu Nowar (writer/director) and Rupert Lloyd (producer) - Theeb

Sean McAllister (director/producer) and Elhum Shakerifar (producer) - A Syrian Love Story

Stephen Fingleton (writer/director) - The Survivalist

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bridge of Spies - Matthew Charman, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Ex Machina - Alex Garland

The Hateful Eight - Quentin Tarantino

Inside Out - Josh Cooley, Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve

Spotlight - Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Big Short - Adam McKay, Charles Randolph

Brooklyn - Nick Hornby

Carol - Phyllis Nagy

Room - Emma Donoghue

Steve Jobs - Aaron Sorkin

BEST EDITING

The Big Short - Hank Corwin

Bridge of Spies - Michael Kahn

Mad Max: Fury Road - Margaret Sixel

The Martian - Pietro Scalia

The Revenant - Stephen Mirrione

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Bridge of Spies - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Carol - Judy Becker, Heather Loeffler

Mad Max: Fury Road - Colin Gibson, Lisa Thompson

The Martian - Arthur Max, Celia Bobak

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Rick Carter, Darren Gilford, Lee Sandales

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Brooklyn - Odile Dicks-Mireaux

Carol - Sandy Powell

Cinderella - Sandy Powell

The Danish - Girl Paco Delgado

Mad Max: Fury Road - Jenny Beavan

BEST MAKEUP & HAIR

Brooklyn - Morna Ferguson, Lorraine Glynn

Carol - Jerry DeCarlo, Patricia Regan

The Danish Girl - Jan Sewell

Mad Max: Fury Road - Lesley Vanderwalt, Damian Martin

The Revenant - Sian Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Robert Pandini

BEST SOUND

Bridge of Spies - Drew Kunin, Richard Hymns, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Mad Max: Fury Road - Scott Hecker, Chris Jenkins, Mark Mangini, Ben Osmo, Gregg Rudloff, David White

The Martian - Paul Massey, Mac Ruth, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

The Revenant - Lon Bender, Chris Duesterdiek, Martin Hernandez, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor, Randy Thom

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Matthew Wood, Stuart Wilson

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Ant-Man - Jake Morrison, Greg Steele, Dan Sudick, Alex Wuttke

Ex Machina - Mark Ardington, Sara Bennett, Paul Norris, Andrew Whitehurst

Mad Max: Fury Road - Andrew Jackson, Dan Oliver, Tom Wood, Andy Williams

The Martian - Chris Lawrence, Tim Ledbury, Richard Stammers, Steven Warner

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Chris Corbould, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan

