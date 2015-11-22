2015 American Music Awards: 6 Things You Have to Know About Tonight's Star-Studded Show

Music lovers, prepare yourselves for one unforgettable award show!

The 2015 American Music Awards are hours away and organizers have planned quite the star-studded affair for viewers across the country.

Whether you can't stop singing with Luke Bryan, dancing to Drake's "Hotline Bling," or shaking it off with Taylor Swift, Sunday's show promises plenty of awards and performances from several genres of music.

To top it all off, future Las Vegas performer Jennifer Lopez will serve as host for the three-hour spectacular. And yes, she's planning time to perform too. Superwoman!

Before the show begins tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC, here are six moments everyone will be talking about sooner rather than later.