2015 American Music Awards: 6 Things You Have to Know About Tonight's Star-Studded Show

Music lovers, prepare yourselves for one unforgettable award show!
The 2015 American Music Awards are hours away and organizers have planned quite the star-studded affair for viewers across the country.
Whether you can't stop singing with Luke Bryan, dancing to Drake's "Hotline Bling," or shaking it off with Taylor Swift, Sunday's show promises plenty of awards and performances from several genres of music.
To top it all off, future Las Vegas performer Jennifer Lopez will serve as host for the three-hour spectacular. And yes, she's planning time to perform too. Superwoman!
Before the show begins tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC, here are six moments everyone will be talking about sooner rather than later.
1. T. Swift Sweep: With six nominations under her belt, Swift leads the way as the most nominated artist at this year's show. While we certainly hope she will walk away with some trophies, we're really hoping for some epic dance moves and maybe some amazing moments when One Direction performs on-stage. If not, at least BFFs Hailee Steinfeld, Tove Lo, Selena Gomez and others will be there in attendance.
2. Newly Single Presenters: While Kylie Jenner and Tyga's split remains a serious question mark after one viral Snapchat, we can confirm that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will be a presenter at Sunday's telecast. In addition, newly single Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas are also expected to present separate awards during the show. We have a lot to keep up with tonight.
3. Tribute to Paris: Just two weeks after the devastating attacks in Paris, Celine Dion will take to the stage to perform a special rendition of Edith Liaf's "Hymne à L'Amour" in French. "We felt it was important to show our solidarity in light of the recent events in Paris and all around world," show producer Larry Klein said in a statement to E! News. "Celine's performance will help us express our feelings through song, when words do not suffice."
4. All Eyes on Gwen: While E! News can confirm new boyfriend Blake Shelton will not be attendance, our eyes will still be on Gwen Stefani as she performs "Used to Love You" from her upcoming solo album. "I just want to write the most noncommercial, the most heartfelt, honest song that I can write right now," the No Doubt singer shared on 102.7 KIISFM when discussing the single. "I don't have anything to hide. How amazing to have something beautiful amongst something so horrible."
5. Red Carpet Vets: Guess who's back? Giuliana Rancic and Terrence Jenkins will be front and center at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles talking to all of the biggest names in music for Live From the Red Carpet. Plus, with multiple camera angles stationed throughout the carpet, viewers won't be able to miss any fashion looks or missteps live on E!.
6. Throwback Sunday: For those who grew up in the ‘90s, you're in luck. In celebration of Jagged Little Pill's 20th anniversary, Alanis Morissette will perform her classic hit "You Oughta Know." As an added bonus, Demi Lovato will join her for what is sure to be an unforgettable version. "I'm SOOO excited for you guys to see my outfits this weekend," Lovato teased on Twitter over the weekend. "#AMAs."
